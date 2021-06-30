CM KP condole death of five people in blast in Landi Kotal

Peshawar
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed sorrow over the death of five people, including children, in a blast occurred in house in Landi Kotal area of Khyber District and offered 6condolences to the family.

In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss. He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed the police to take immediate steps to probe the incident.

