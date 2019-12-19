National

CM KP inaugurates Tourists Levies Squad in Upper Dir

December 19, 2019

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has formally inaugurated Tourists Levies Squad in Dir Upper District.

The squad will provide all necessary information to tourists about scenic valleys and beautiful destinations.

The Tourists Levies Squad was need of the hour that would also help provide safe environment to foreign and domestic tourists in the area.

Source: Radio Pakistan

