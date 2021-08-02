CM Mahmood Khan condemn attack on security forces in Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned the attacks on security forces in Waziristan and expressed condolences over the martyrdom of three security personnel in these incidents.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience of the bereaved families. The Chief Minister also expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel. Paying homage to the sacrifices made by the security forces for maintaining law and order in the country, the Chief Minister said that the security forces had made unprecedented sacrifices for peace in the country and such heinous incidents could not demoralize the security forces.