CM Maryam allows use of her helicopter for patients

LAHORE:,,, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif allowed the use of her helicopter for the emergency shifting of patients.

Chairing a meeting of Air Ambulance Project in Lahore today, she said that an air ambulance service will be launched soon in the Punjab.

Furthermore, she expressed her grief by seeing a heart attack patient in Sargodha hospital. The Chief Minister Punjab announced that the Rescue 1122 service will also be started on the motorway.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz earlier emphasized her government’s commitment to providing top-notch healthcare facilities to people.

Chairing a comprehensive three-hour session, she focused on restructuring the health system and outlined plans for a robust five-year strategy aimed at upgrading the health department and enhancing services at rural health centres (RHCs) and dispensaries.

Approving phased reforms and stringent oversight measures, she mandated the availability of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, and essential medical equipment in all provincial hospitals.

To ensure transparency, CM Maryam Nawaz ordered for formation of a health advisory council comprising government officials, healthcare professionals, and public representatives.

Punjab chief minister also emphasised standardising the design and functionality of BHUs and RHCs and ordered for immediate provision of free medicines to patients. Plans were set in motion in the meeting to deploy mobile health units to rural areas and suburban communities, with a pilot project slated to kick off in Lahore.