﻿CM Maryam, Governor Sardar Saleem pledge collaboration for Punjab’s development

Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan convened a meeting on Thursday at Jati Umrah in Lahore, where they vowed to prioritize sustainable development and elevate the standard of living for citizens in the province.

In a cordial exchange, CM Maryam extended her congratulations to Governor Khan on assuming office, underscoring their shared commitment to working for the progress of Punjab. Discussions encompassed a wide array of topics including economic development, governance, education, healthcare, law enforcement, climate change, and other pertinent issues.

Both leaders affirmed their dedication to fostering cooperation across various sectors to ensure the welfare of citizens throughout the province. CM Maryam particularly highlighted the ongoing upgrades to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the initiation of several projects in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and information technology.

Moreover, she emphasized the implementation of a special social protection program designed to alleviate the hardships faced by underprivileged segments of society.

Governor Khan echoed these sentiments, pledging to exert every effort to alleviate public burdens and uphold constitutional and legal norms across Punjab. He assured full cooperation from the governor’s house in facilitating the prevalence of law and order.