CM Maryam seeks plan to upgrade, construct BHUs, RHCs

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chairing a meeting directed the authorities concerned to ensure availability of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines and required medical equipment at hospitals in the Punjab province.

has approved phase-wise reforms in health system.

According to a report on Sunday, she directed official to form a health advisory council to ensure transparency. The health advisory council will include government officials, professionals and public representatives.

The chief minister also called for a plan to upgrade, construct and rehabilitate BHUs and RHCs. She directed for ensuring uniformity in the external and internal design of BHU and RHC.

The CM directed for installing Urdu signboards and proper floor lining in hospitals to guide the public. She approved immediate provision of free medicines to patients. She called for a field hospital plan to bring health facilities to the doorsteps of people.

She directed to send mobile health units to suburban areas and villages on scheduled days. She asked the authorities concerned to provide medical equipment to hospitals after assessing public needs.

Maryam Nawaz ordered meeting shortage of infant formula on priority basis. Proposals for the establishment of medical centre for the treatment of heart, cancer and other diseases in each district were also evaluated in the meeting.

Maryam Nawaz said, “A special hospital will be established to provide best cancer treatment facilities to poor patients.”

She added, “Public awareness and health screening should be prioritised in the health department, and special attention should be given to mother and child health at BHU level.”