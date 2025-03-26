Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz today introduced the Wheat Initiative Program in Lahore, providing one thousand free tractors to wheat farmers across Punjab.
During a digital draw for the “Gandam Agao” Prize Scheme, Maryam announced that the first tractor was awarded to Kausar Parveen, a female farmer from Bahawalnagar. She personally extended her congratulations to Parveen.
The briefing revealed that 57,733 landowners with more than 12.5 acres had applied for the program. After a thorough verification process, 21,496 farmers were deemed eligible for the lottery draw.
Successful participants will receive 55 horsepower tractors free of charge, with distribution promised within three months. Currently, wheat cultivation spans 560,000 acres in Punjab.