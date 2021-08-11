CM message on International Youth Day

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the youth have played a pivotal role in national development.

In his message, the CM said Pakistan has a lot of expectations from its youth as their role in national development is very important. Keeping in view the importance of the youth community, the government is economically empowering them, he added. Youth empowerment is an important agenda as they have brought laurels home on every occasion, he continued.

While Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib have set new examples for the youth, the government will continue to provide resources and opportunities to the youth to empower them for a beneficial role in society, concluded the CM.