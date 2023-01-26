CM Mohsin Naqvi orders stern action against Lahore

Karachi: Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday took notice of the incident of burning a young housemaid’s legs in the southern part of Lahore Cantonment.

The chief minister sought a report from the Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) and ordered immediate arrest of the accused. The chief minister also ordered best medical facilities to the victim girl and dispensation of justice to her. It is to be noted here that the house owners burnt the legs of a young maid in the southern part of Lahore Cantonment. According to police, the legs of 13-year-old Maryam were burnt in a stove in Nadirabad area.

The accused were identified as Afshan, Akmal and Nadeem. The maid was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. A case was registered against the accused namely Nadeem, Akmal and Afshan on the complaint of the girl’s mother. They are yet to be arrested by police.