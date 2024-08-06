KARACHI (PPI): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has stated that although the current spell of rain has ceased, the next spell beginning on August 11 requires preparedness from all relevant departments, including the local government in urban areas and the Irrigation department in rural areas to ensure the protection of lives, property, and crops through timely and precautionary measures.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here at CM House on Sunday. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Govt Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, DG PDMA Salman Shah, Chief Metrologist Dr Sarfraz. Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Minister Relief & Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mahboob, Secretary Irrigation Zareef Khero, and the divisional Commissioner attended the meeting through Zoom.

Weather: At the outset of the meeting Chief Metrologist Dr Sarfraz apprivsed the CM about the weather.

According to the Met chief, there was a prediction of above-average rains for August 2024 especially over Sindh and Balochistan with over 50 per cent probability.

In July 2024 rain was nine per cent below average across Pakistan while Sindh received 44 per cent less rain in July. 1 Ju to 4 Aug, over 11pc across Pakistan, over 48pc in Balochistan, over 17pc in Punjab, while, AJK, KP & GB received deficient rains so far.

July 1 to August 4, plus 16 per cent in Sindh with Jacobabad 71.7 per cent, Shaheed Benaziabad 49.2pc, Rohri 39.2pc and Sukkur 53.6pc.

Chief Metrologist Dr Sarfraz told the CM that the heavy spell of the rain would subside by Aug 6, 2024. The next spells are expected from August 11 to 13. The last days of August such as 18, 20 and /21 would be moderate/heavy falls again.Overall August is expected to wetter. September rains may also be above average as per the model outlook. Monsoon to persist till September 15 to 20, 2024.

Weather Warning: The weather warning shared in the meeting said that widespread Wind-Thunderstorm/rain with few heavy/very heavy falls likely to continue in Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Larkano, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Sanghar, Matiari, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Khairpur districts till 06th August morning/afternoon.

Thunderstorm/rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls likely in Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tharparker districts and Karachi division today and tomorrow.

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab told the CM that there were 207 vulnerable points in the city. They include 56 in District South, 17 West, 22 Central, 32 Malir, 16 Korangi, 26 Keamari and 38 East.

He said that in case of heavy rain, KMC would install dewatering pumps at different locations such as the Tower, Governor House, Nursery, Star gate, Jinnah Terminal, KDA Chowrangi, and standby at KMC Hqs and Liaqauabad underpass.

Minister Relief & Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mahboob said the PDMA has provided de-watering pumps for critical points such as Falaknaz, Allahwala Town, Qayyumabad, Bilal Chowrangi, Ghareebabad, Nazimabad underpass, Liaquatabad underpass, Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi, Nagan Chowrangi, Sohrab Goth, Jauhar Chowrang, Nursery, National Stadium and University Road, KPT Underpass, Shaheen Complex, SIUT, Sindh Assembly, Submarine underpass, Tower, Yousuf Goth and 4k Chowrangi, Native Jetty and Gulbai.

Situation in upper Sindh: The Irrigation Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, provided an update on the River Indus, stating that the water level at Guddu was low. He mentioned that there was a possibility of hill torrents flowing into Hamal Lake and then into Manchhar Lake, but at present, both lakes are at normal levels.

Additionally, the Secretary of Irrigation, Zarif Khero, reported that Manchar Lake has only received 0.4 ft of water, which is not expected to have a significant impact. In response, the Chief Minister instructed the Irrigation Department to closely monitor the water levels in Hamal and Manchhar Lakes due to heavy rainfall in Balochistan.

Furthermore, the CM directed the Irrigation Secretary to assign relevant officers to Manchhar to ensure proper discharge into the River Indus if the water level there exceeds a certain threshold.

Murad Shah has directed the Irrigation department to be on alert in the areas of LBOD so that the water can be discharged through the recently restored natural waterways. The chief minister has also asked for reports on the current spell of rains from the commissioners who attended the meeting via video link.

He instructed the commissioners to timely dispose of stagnant rainwater from the low-lying areas through the pumping machines because another spell of rain is imminent. Mr. Shah has also directed the commissioner and mayors to keep him posted with a day-to-day report of the issues and their resolutions. He mentioned that he may visit any area in case the situation worsens.