Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, during his visit to the under-construction 39.889 km Malir Expressway, evaluated the project’s progress from Zero Point – near Jam Sadiq Bridge to Kathore, expressed his dissatisfaction with the administration due to their inability to relocate the K-Electric (KE) installations, which has consequently delayed the opening of the first segment of the expressway.

According to a CM House statement, the chief minister reached the Zero point of Malir Expressway at Jam Sadiq Bridge, where he was received by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, DG PPP Unit Asad Zamin, PD Niaz Soomro, Engineer Khalid Mansoor and others.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure upon discovering that the ready spans were lying on the ground and had not been installed on the pillars to create a traffic ramp to access the Malir Expressway at Zero Point. When he inquired about the delay, he was informed that K-Electric (KE) had not yet relocated its overhead installation, which was preventing the spans from being fixed on the pillars.

The Chief Minister instructed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure that this issue was resolved within a week, warning that he would take action if it was not addressed. He pointed out that since KE had already been paid for the relocation of its installation, their delays were unacceptable.

Mr Shah drove on the Malir Expressway from Zero Point to Shah Faisal Interchange, and on the way, he discovered that land grabbing had been started on the sides of the expressway. The CM stopped there and called the deputy commissioner and SSP Korangi on the spot and inquired them why the illegal structures had started developing under their nose. ‘I’ll not allow encroachment even on a single inch of government land,’ he said and ordered them to bulldoze the illegal structures and compound walls and report him.

The CM directed the PD of the Expressway to ensure the completion of the work by the end of November because he wanted the first segment, Korangi Causeway to Shah Faisal, to be opened for traffic in the first week of December.

Murad Ali Shah, along with his team, travelled along the expressway from Shah Faisal to Quaidabad to inspect the ongoing construction. During the briefing, it was noted that while the expressway itself was ready, the small interchange at Quaidabad had been halted due to issues with land acquisition. In response, the Chief Minister said that he had released funds for the land acquisition. He said that payments should be made to the landowners promptly so that Segment II of the expressway could be opened as soon as possible.

The CM visited the structures of Toll Plaza and triangular parks being developed at the Shah Faisal Interchange and other Interchanges. He directed the planting of grass and trees to beautify the areas. Mr Shah also directed the police department to prepare a plan for the establishment of p[police checkposts for the security of the Malir Expressway.

It may be noted that the Malir Expressway, from Zero Point to Kathore, has six Interchanges, three bridges, and five weight stations, and the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.