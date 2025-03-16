On the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today emphasized the government’s top priority to protect consumer rights and promote sustainable lifestyles.
Discussing the theme of World Consumer Rights Day 2025, ‘A Correct Transition Towards a Sustainable Lifestyle” in his message, the Chief Minister stated that the government is committed to providing consumers with quality, safe, and affordable services.
He instructed the administration to establish special committees to monitor market prices and continue strict measures against unfair pricing and inflation.
Chief Minister Sindh encouraged the public to be aware of their rights and report any violations. He mentioned that the Sindh government has set up consumer complaint centers at the district level to ensure a transparent shopping environment.
Highlighting the importance of today as an opportunity for public awareness and rights protection, Shah stated that the Sindh government will always work to safeguard the rights of the public. The public is also encouraged to purchase quality products and report any substandard products to the complaint centers.