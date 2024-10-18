KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a consultative meeting with university representatives, academicians and university & board administrators stressed the importance of universities prioritising quality education, advanced training, and impactful research.

The meeting was held at CM House on Thursday. He urged academic institutions to guide the government on pressing social issues in order to effectively address them. “We have excellent universities across various fields—medical, agricultural, engineering, and general studies—each of which is a valuable asset,” Mr Shah said and added that these institutions must work towards the greater good of education, society, and economic growth,” remarked the chief minister.

It was attended by provincial Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Universities and Boards Minister Mohammad Ali Malkani, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, and other senior officials, along with vice-chancellors from various universities.

The chief minister underlined the crucial role academic research plays in generating new knowledge and solving social and economic challenges. He encouraged universities, particularly medical institutions, to focus their research on common diseases, psychological issues, and pandemics. The findings, he said, should be used to guide government policy and interventions.

Murad Shah said that in today’s technological era, all universities must adopt the latest technology for administering examinations. While some institutions have already implemented digital exam systems, he urged those that have not yet transitioned to do so promptly.

Mr Shah also directed U&B to guide examination boards to prepare proposals, recommendations and phases for conducting digital examinations. “I would like the examination boards should take advantage of the technology in conducting examinations,” he suggested.

He called on agricultural universities to assist the government in researching and developing seeds that require less water but yield higher productivity. He also requested similar research in the fields of livestock and fisheries. The chief minister encouraged the General universities to enhance their academic programs and increase research efforts in science and technology.

Murad Shah expressed concern over the growing intolerance in society, attributing it to various underlying causes. “Our academicians, writers, and poets should play their role in fostering a spirit of humanity through their work,” he said and added that their writings should serve as a source of guidance, particularly for the youth, helping to nurture values of tolerance and empathy.

In conclusion, Shah directed the vice-chancellors to submit their recommendations, ensuring that the government could provide the necessary support to further the universities’ missions.