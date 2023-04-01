CM Naqvi directs to make ‘Mera Pyara’ app functional soon

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday directed to make the public app of Punjab police “Mera Pyara” for reuniting the lost persons with their loved ones functional soon. The lost children, elderly people, and the patients of dementia and schizophrenia will be reunited with their relatives through “Mera Pyara” app. The app will have the biodata, photo, fingerprint, identity card and B-form details of the lost children and persons and their family members.

The DNA tests of the lost children and persons and their families will also be carried out. On the direction of Mohsin Naqvi, the data of reports about lost persons will be prepared in police stations across Punjab. The data of children and people living in orphanages, Darul Aman and other institutions will also be uploaded on “Mera Pyara” app. Citizens will be able to upload a report on the app through their cell phones, front desk, security center and service center.

Meanwhile, the chief minister commended the efforts of the Lahore chief traffic officer (CTO) for reuniting a lost child of Gujranwala with his family after six years. While searching for his special child, the father had left for the heavenly abode. The child had been waiting for his family at Gujranwala Child Protection Bureau for six years. During his visit to Gujranwala, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had directed the police to search for the family of the child in Gujranwala.

