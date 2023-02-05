CM Naqvi salutes relentless struggle of Kashmiris

LAHORE: As the country is observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi in his message on Sunday saluted the relentless struggle of Kashmiris and said that Pakistan stands with Kashmiri people like a fortified wall and will continue to stand until they get the freedom.

He recalled the atrocities of Indians saying that India is oppressing Kashmiris, and sons of mothers are sacrificing their lives every day fighting for freedom. While strongly denouncing India’s inhuman treatment of the Occupied Kashmiri, CM Naqvi said, “Kashmiris are living in lockdown.”

He stressed that the United Nations should realize the pain and suffering of Kashmiris, and that the right of Kashmiris to self-determination is indispensable in accordance with the Security Council’s resolution for a lasting peace in South Asia. “There is no justification for the silence of the international community on the Indian atrocities,” he added.