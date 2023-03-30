CM Naqvi seeks Lahore-Bahawalpur Motorway feasibility report

Bahawalpur: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi Thursday visited Bahawalpur and directed the bureaucracy to prepare a feasibility of Bahawalpur to Lahore Motorway on an urgent basis.

The commissioner of Bahawalpur gave a special briefing to the Punjab chief minister regarding the link of the Bahawalpur Motorway to the CPEC. Punjab CM Naqvi instructed the commissioner and deputy commissioner and other concerned authorities to prepare the motorway’s feasibility and send it to the CM Secretariat on an urgent basis.

Mohsin Naqvi announced that the Bahawalpur Motorway will be constructed by the Federal and the Punjab governments jointly. The Punjab CM said industrial development in Bahawalpur will also be boosted by the construction of the motorway. He further stated that the construction of the motorway will reduce the travel time from Bahawalpur to other cities of the country by two hours.