CM Naqvi takes notice of injury to man by kite string

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has taken notice of an injury to a young man due to kite string at Canal Road near Beijing Underpass in Lahore and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

The CM on Thursday expressed his indignation over kite-related incidents, saying such incidents are regrettable despite a ban on kite flying. He ordered a legal and departmental action against officials responsible for negligence.

Visit to Ganga Ram Hospital

Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital late at night in Lahore and inquired about a DSP’s health who is under treatment in the hospital. Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Khalid Masood Gondal was also present there. The CM also inspected the medical facilities being provided in the hospital.