CM Naqvi virtually lays foundation stones of smart police stations

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday virtually laid the foundation stones of 40 smart police stations across the province.

Speaking on this occasion in Lahore, he said 22 smart police stations would be established in Lahore and 18 in other cities. He said Special Dispute Resolution Centers would also be set up in smart police stations. Mr Naqvi said the smart police station will have separate entrances for men and women.

Construction of 40 smart police stations in various districts of the Punjab province, including Lahore, is underway at brisk pace, which upon completion, will improve the police force service delivery. The smart police stations are being constructed in place of the old buildings and police stations.

In Lahore, smart police stations are being constructed at the locations of Sanda, Shafiqabad, Islampura, Shadman police stations. The smart police stations will consist of one or two kanal spaces and will be equipped with all modern facilities.