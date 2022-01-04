CM pays tributes to martyred security officials

English Government Institutions Official News
PPI News Agency

Lahore, January 03, 2022 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to four security officials who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in the Mirali area of North Waziristan. In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families saying that the brave sons have foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists by sacrificing their precious lives. The CM termed the martyrs as a valuable asset of the nation who has sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country.

For more information, contact:
Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab
Government of the Punjab
8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan
Tel: +92-42-99205562-3
Fax: +92-42-99205561
Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/

Related Posts

UNSC urged to redeem Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

User2

Notification

User2

M and P becomes the official distributor of Jazz Digit 4G smart feature phones

PPI News Agency