CM pays tributes to martyred security officials

Lahore, January 03, 2022 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to four security officials who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in the Mirali area of North Waziristan. In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families saying that the brave sons have foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists by sacrificing their precious lives. The CM termed the martyrs as a valuable asset of the nation who has sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country.

