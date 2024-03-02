CM Punjab approves project for up-gradation of Basic Health Units

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved phased reforms in the healthcare system as well as the supply of free medicines in hospitals.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore today, she also gave approval to start a pilot project in Lahore to provide healthcare facilities at people's doorsteps.

The Chief Minister approved a plan for the upgrading, construction, and rehabilitation of Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centers in the province.

She also directed the concerned authorities to install Urdu signboards and floor lining in hospitals for public guidance.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to provide medical equipment to hospitals after assessing public needs. She also ordered the prioritization of meeting the shortage of infant formula and evaluated proposals for the establishment of medical centers for the treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases in each district.

She emphasized her commitment to ensuring better treatment facilities for every citizen of Punjab, stating that the best medical professionals and technical members would be included in the board of management of public sector hospitals purely based on merit. She also emphasized zero tolerance for corruption and nepotism.

Moreover, Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the establishment of a special hospital to provide the best cancer treatment facilities to poor patients. She stressed the prioritization of public awareness and health screening in the health department, with special attention given to mother and child health at the BHU level.

During the meeting, Secretary of Health Ali Jan gave a detailed briefing on the 5-year plan for the upgradation of the health department.

Former Senator Pervez Rashid, Members of the Provincial Assembly Maryam Aurangzeb, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Secretary Finance, and other relevant officials also attended the meeting.