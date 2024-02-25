CM Punjab election on Feb 26

LAHORE: The election of Punjab Chief Minister will be held on Feb 26, according to an official information on Sunday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has nominated Maryam Nawaz as its candidate for the top office of the province. Rana Aftab Ahmed will be the candidate of Sunni Ittehad Council for Punjab’s chief minister’s office.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Maryam Nawaz after being elected as the first woman chief minister of Punjab, will announce her vision for the province.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) replaced the party veteran Mian Aslam Iqbal as its candidate for the chief minister’s office of Punjab on Saturday. The party announced Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan as its candidate for the chief ministerial slot.

In view of potential risk of Aslam Iqbal’s arrest, the party leadership has nominated Rana Aftab Ahmad, as his replacement, PTI leadership said.