CM: (Punjab Govt allows some industries to work)

May 1, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that provincial government has allowed some industries to work while some others will resume work with improvement in coronavirus situation.

He was talking to Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company Mian Kashif Ishfaq in Lahore on Friday, who handed over a donation cheque of four point five million rupees for Chief Minister’s Fund for Corona Relief.

The Chief Minister said the industries which have been reopened have to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures.

Related Posts