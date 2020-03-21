CM: (Punjab Govt decides to close malls, markets, parks till Tuesday)

March 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Punjab Government has decided to close down shopping malls, markets, parks and public gathering places till Tuesday’s morning.

The decision was taken in Cabinet Committee meeting chaired by the Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government is not taking steps of lockdown but urged the masses to practice social distancing and stay at home.

He said a thousand bed hospital will be set up in Lahore, while five hospitals were completely earmarked for coronavirus patients across the province.

The meeting was informed that shops selling milk, yogurt, general stores, meat, petrol pumps, pharmacy, bakeries, naan shops, tandoors, fruits and vegetables markets will remain open.

The meeting was further informed that public transport will not be closed however, masses should avoid unnecessary travel.

Later, briefing the media through video link, the Chief Minister said Chinese doctors will visit Pakistan to provide assistance in treatment to corona patients.

He said consultations are underway with the private institutions to reduce coronavirus test fee.

