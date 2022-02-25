CM Punjab hails Saggian Road Project

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said Friday completion of the Saggian Road Project will facilitate the movement of more than 110,000 vehicles.

Addressing a groundbreaking ceremony of Saggian Road project in Lahore, he said that this project will be completed at a cost of 4.32 billion rupees. He said that the project will reduce the traffic burden with construction of roundabout at Phol Mandi Chowk and parking will also be available at Faizpur Interchange M2.

Usman Buzdar said that the journey of progress has been started in the province as the incumbent government has allocated an enormous development budget for the province unlike the previous government. He said that the provision of basic necessities of life to people, prompt justice, establishment of good governance carry a prime weightage in the manifesto of the PTI government. He said that Health cards will be distributed to the whole province till the 31st of next month.