CM Punjab held meeting tribal elders of D.G Khan

LAHORE: Koh-e-Suleman’s headquarter will be made functional this year and the cadet college project at hill station Fort Munro will be completed early to provide the best educational facility to the students.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar stated this while talking to tribal elders in Barthi area of DG Khan who handed over their applications to him and informed him about the problems. While issuing directions for the solution of public problems, the CM repeated that he knows the public problems as he is a custodian of the people living in remote and far-flung areas of the province.

The development journey has been kick-started which will be moved forward at an accelerated pace; he added and announced to connect Choki Wala with Balochistan through a road link to reduce the distance upto 120 KM.

Meanwhile, the cement factory and industrial estate will provide new job opportunities to the locals and Fazilka Kach and other areas of Koh-e-Suleman will be provided electricity through a solar grid station to be set up at Barthi, the CM said.

The CM hoped the Sorra dam will revolutionize the agrarian economy while health and education centres’ upgradation will ease the access of locals to such vital facilities. The development schemes will be strictly monitored to ensure transparency and quality, the CM concluded.