CM Punjab reaches Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman reached Bahawalpur on Tuesday. The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan in Bahawalpur tomorrow. The CM will attend the different programs along with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar along with Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the inauguration ceremony of Kisan Card at Islamia University. He will also attend the inauguration ceremony of National Cotton Breeding Institute and Inter-Cropping Research Center. While, Solar Power Project, Nursing College and Cricket Stadium Pavilion will be inaugurated at Islamia University Bahawalpur during PM visit.