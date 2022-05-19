CM Punjab Takes Notice of the Construction of Buildings in Violation of Rules in Murree 

Lahore, May 18, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report about the illegal construction of buildings during his visit to Murree on Tuesday. He also inspected civic amenities besides visiting THQ hospital where he inquired after patients and shook hands with children in their ward.

He directed to ensure the availability of doctor in the vaccination center along with increasing the number of paramedics there. The CM directed to further improve cleanliness arrangements adding that the shortage of doctors would be fulfilled and dialysis machine would also be brought into working conditions.

While directing to make every effort to treat the patients, the CM shook hands with children sitting in the hospital veranda and inquired the parents about children’s health and education. He expressed indignation over muddled encroachments around the hospital and directed an inquiry about it. Majid Zahoor, Imran Goraya, commissioner, DC, RPO and DPO Rawalpindi were also present.

