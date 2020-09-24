CM: (Revolutionary reforms made in health sector: CM Punjab)

Islamabad:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval in principle for improvement in service structure of nursing sector.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Friday, he said that nursing schools will be upgraded into nursing colleges and nurses will also be sent abroad for training.

The Chief Minister said that revolutionary reforms have been brought in the health sector. He said that more than five million Sehat Insaf Cards have been distributed among deserving people and it will be expanded in phases.