CM seeks report from RPO Sargodha

Lahore, January 03, 2022 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sargodha about the kidnapping of a child during dacoity in the precinct of PS Jauharabad in Khushab and directed safe recovery of the child along with the arrest of the criminals for legal action against them.

