CM seeks report from RPO Sargodha

English General Official News
PPI News Agency

Lahore, January 03, 2022 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sargodha about the kidnapping of a child during dacoity in the precinct of PS Jauharabad in Khushab and directed safe recovery of the child along with the arrest of the criminals for legal action against them.

 

For more information, contact:

Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab

Government of the Punjab

8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99205562-3

Fax: +92-42-99205561

Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/

Related Posts

Heirs of martyrs of Mach incident end sit-in after successful negotiations with government

PPI News Agency

India’s drive against HR voices defeat of regime: Rehmani

PPI News Agency

Merck Collaborates with Evotec for Faster Target Identification Solution

PR Distribution