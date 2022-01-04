CM seeks report

Lahore, January 03, 2022 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the secretary specialized healthcare and medical education department about an incident in which a female patient was not provided with a ventilator and directed departmental action against the responsible staff. The hospital is duty-bound to provide medical facilities to the patients and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard, the CM warned.

