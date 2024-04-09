CM Sindh appoints Sarahi as SMIU Vice Chancellor

KARACHI:,,, The Chief Minister Sindh, who is also chancellor of public sector universities of the province has appointed Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon as Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University, Karachi for a further period of four years, w.e.f. 13th August 2024.

According to a notification issued by the Secretary of Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh, Mr. Noor Ahmed Samoo, on Tuesday, April 9,2024, the honourable Chief Minister Sindh taken such decision while exercising powers vested under Section 13 (1) of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Karachi Act 2011, as amended by Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act 2018 on the summary moved by the Chairman of the Sindh HEC. According to a rule the HEC has to move the summary for appointment of a vice chancellor of a university six months before completion of the tenure of a vice chancellor.

The appointment of Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai was made on his performance at Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) from August 17, 2020 till date. Earlier, he was appointed by the honourable Chief Minister Sindh on recommendation of the Search Committee on August 13, 2020, whereby he had joined SMIU on 17th August 2020.

Among some major achievements of Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon during his first tenure as the Vice Chancellor of SMIU were that the growth of the university’s own resources contribution increased from 17% (PKR 50 million, fiscal year 2018-19) to 49% (PKR 268.978, fiscal year 2021-22) and similarly PKR 309.474 million (fiscal year 2022-23). Also there was made significant reduction of budget deficit from PKR 66.739 (fiscal year 2019-20) to PKR 6.055 million (fiscal year 2022-23) (1056% decrease). Likewise, new separate grant of PKR 90 million was received for SMIU Model School with support of Sindh Higher Education Commission and Government of Sindh.

During the said tenure of Dr. Sahrai new I.T Block, University Development Office (UDO), Allama I.I. Kazi Library, Ibrahim Mullah Hi-Tech Lab, National Incubation Center in collaboration with Punjab I.T. Board, Youth Development Center and new cafeteria were established.

Apart from it, students’ population was increased from 1841 to 5510 (199% increase), eight PhD and MS Programs under NOC from HEC and 11 new BS Programs were launched and two Global Research Congresses including 11 International Conferences were organised.

It also be mentioned here that during the first tenure of Dr. Sahrai the research projects of work Rs39 million were received from the HEC Pakistan, signed 22 MoUs with national and international organizations/Institutes/Universities and achieved International Ranking of SMIU (in 401 to 600) on SGD # 13 (Climate Action) and SGD # 17 (Partnership for the Goals).

On the other hand, the faculty, administrative and other staff of Sindh Madressatul Islam University has lauded the decision of appointment of Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai as the vice chancellor of SMIU for second tenure by the honourable Chief Minister Sindh They said SMIU has emerged as one of the quality higher education institutions of the country under the leadership of Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai, hence there was a need of a continuity in its leadership as to make it more developed and stable.