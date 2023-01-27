CM Sindh calls report on deadly gas leakage in Keamari

Karachi: The Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the deaths from deadly gas leakage in the Keamari Town and has asked for separate reports from the commissioner Karachi, the director general of health and the labor department. The district administration, the industries department and the labor department have all been ordered by the chief minister to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the occurrence.

Which factories are emitting this kind of gas? Has anybody ever inspected these factories? What steps were made following the incident? Murad Ali Shah questioned the authorities. He instructed the Labor Department to perform lab testing on gas samples released from the factories while also expressing his sincere condolences to the families of the victims.