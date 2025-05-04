Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has extended his congratulations to the newly elected representatives in the annual elections of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).
The Chief Minister congratulated Kazim Khan on being elected as President, Ayaz Khan as Senior Vice President, Ghulam Nabi Chandio as Secretary General, and Tanveer Shaukat as Deputy Secretary.
Congratulations were also extended to Hamid Hussain Abidi, Zia Tanoli, Qazi Asad Abid, Adnan Zafar, Mian Hassan Ahmed, Munir Ahmed Baloch, Tahir Farooq, Manza Saham, Rafi Niazi, Arif Baloch, and Waqas Tariq Farooq for being elected to various positions.
Murad Ali Shah congratulated Dr. Jabbar Khattak, Maqsood Yousufi, Sher Muhammad Khawar, Sardar Siraj, and other members for becoming part of the CPNE Standing Committee.
The Chief Minister praised the role of CPNE in the freedom of the press, stating that press freedom is a means of strengthening democracy. He emphasized that providing accurate information to the public is a crucial responsibility of journalism.
Murad Ali Shah expressed hope that the newly elected members will play a positive role in resolving journalists’ issues and ensuring transparency in news reporting.