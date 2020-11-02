CM: (We will not allow politics of anarchy in province: Punjab CM)

ISLAMABAD:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that politics is the name of dignity and integrity therefore we will not allow the politics of anarchy in the province.

 

In a statement issued from Lahore on Monday, he said that Pakistani institutions are our pride and government will not tolerate disrespect of these institutions. He said those who speak against institutions in lust for power are not well-wishers of the country and nation.

 

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition parties are frustrated due to worst defeat in previous general elections therefore they are trying to harm national interests to protect their personal interests. He said the defeat of unnatural opposition alliance has begun and the alliance has lost its credibility.

