Coalition Government prays SC to constitute full court to hear petition challenging Chief Minister Punjab’s elections 

Islamabad, July 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):The coalition government has prayed the Supreme Court of Pakistan to constitute a full court to hear the petition challenging Punjab Chief Minister’s elections held on the 22nd of this month. The demand was made by the leaders of coalition parties at a news conference in Islamabad on Monday.

Chairman Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the formation of a full court will ensure the decision is based on merit. He said we want restoration of confidence in the judiciary. He said we want a strong judiciary whose decisions speak for themselves and are free from the impression of partiality. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the coalition government averted Sri Lanka like situation in the country. He said national unity is the need of the hour to steer the country out of the economic mess left behind by the previous government.

He said we have decided that the present government will complete its tenure. He said a strong parliament and government is important to take the country towards stability and prosperous future.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed the confidence that their demand for the full court will be accepted, emphasizing that nobody then will be able to raise objections on whatsoever its decision is. He said we want the institutions to say non-controversial. Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz said Hamza Shehbaz has not been allowed to work as the chief minister from day one.

She regretted that there are irrefutable evidence that the PTI received prohibited funding from different sources. However, the nation is awaiting the case’s decision over the last seven years. She said all should be treated equally and the court’s decisions should be based on justice. She said Nawaz Sharif will soon come back to Pakistan.

Other coalition partners including Khalid Hussain Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party, Tariq Bashir Cheema of PML-Q, Aimal Wali Khan of ANP, Usama Qadri of MQM, Mohsin Dawar, Agha Hassan Baloch, Aslam Bhootani and Zain Bugti also echoed the sentiments saying the formation of a full court is important to fulfill the requirements of justice.

