COAS Asim visits Mazar-e-Quid

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Quaid- e -Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to pay homage to the Nation’s founder, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha. Later, COAS visited Corps Headquarters Karachi. COAS was briefed on Operational, Security and other matters of the formation including assistance to civil administration during the recent natural calamity in Sindh particularly interior Sindh. COAS appreciated Army and Ranger troops for operational preparedness and reaching out to the people of Sindh during the recent unprecedented floods in the country.

COAS praised the formation, allied organizations and law enforcement agencies for maintaining a safe and secure environment in the province particularly the megalopolitan city of Karachi. Earlier, on arrival at Karachi, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed Corps Commander Karachi.