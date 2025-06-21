Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, held a candid and wide-ranging exchange with senior scholars, policy analysts, strategic affairs experts, and leading international media representatives during his official visit to the United States (US), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.
In a series of high-level interactions hosted in Washington D.C., Field Marshal Asim Munir articulated Pakistan’s principled stance on key regional and global issues, aiming to foster deeper understanding of the country’s strategic outlook.
The engagement involved leading US think tanks and institutions working on global security and foreign policy.
The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability, and emphasized its constructive role in promoting a rules-based international order.
He referenced key national security operations including Maarka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, outlining Pakistan’s continued sacrifices and resilience in the fight against terrorism. He cautioned against the malign influence of certain regional actors who sponsor terrorism as part of hybrid warfare strategies.
Underscoring Pakistan’s frontline role in the global war on terror, Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the human and economic costs borne by the nation, reinforcing its long-standing contributions to global peace and security.
The Army Chief also spotlighted Pakistan’s vast untapped economic potential, particularly in information technology, agriculture, and the mining and minerals sector. He encouraged international investment and collaboration in these areas, emphasizing shared prosperity and mutual economic growth.
In his remarks, the COAS also addressed Pakistan’s balanced and responsible approach to regional and international conflicts, advocating for diplomacy, dialogue, and adherence to international law.
He reiterated Pakistan’s proactive engagement in reducing regional tensions and promoting cooperative security frameworks.
The discussion included a review of the enduring Pakistan-US partnership, with Field Marshal Asim Munir noting historical areas of convergence, particularly in counter-terrorism, regional stability, and development.
He emphasized the potential for expanding the bilateral relationship into a broader, multidimensional partnership based on mutual respect, strategic alignment, and economic interdependence.
Participants appreciated the COAS’s transparency and clarity, acknowledging Pakistan’s consistent and principled foreign policy. The interaction was widely seen as a positive step toward strengthening strategic dialogue and advancing mutual understanding between Pakistan and the United States. This high-level engagement underlines Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to transparent diplomacy, global cooperation, and the pursuit of peaceful coexistence through principled dialogue.