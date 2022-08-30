COAS to visit flood-affected areas in Swat today 

Islamabad, August 30, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is visiting flood affected areas in Swat on Tuesday to get an on ground update about evacuation and relief operations of stranded people in Kurmat, Kalam and surrounding areas.

According to the ISPR, eighty-two helicopter sorties have been conducted in flood affected areas of the country for rescue and relief operation. Twenty seven helicopter sorties evacuated three hundred and sixteen stranded individuals and delivered over 23, 000 tons of ration and relief items during the last twenty four hours.

Meanwhile, seven military aircraft carrying relief goods from Turkey arrived in Karachi and three military aircraft arrived from the UAE in Rawalpindi. Two aircraft from China, carrying three thousand tents, will land in Karachi on Tuesday. Tarpaulins and shelters from Japan will also reach Karachi on Tuesday.

