COAS underscores commitment to enhance ties with Bahrain

Islamabad: Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa bin Salman AI-Khalifa, called on Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir at GHQ in Rawalpindi and discussed strengthening of bilateral military cooperation.

They discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security dynamics, counter-terrorism efforts and training exchanges.

The Army Chief said Pakistan values its traditionally strong defence, diplomatic and economic relations with Kingdom of Bahrain and underscored Pakistan's commitment to enhancing military ties with Bahrain.

General Asim Munir emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and promoting peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan for its efforts in combating terrorism and extremism and acknowledged the professionalism and dedication of Pakistan Army. He reaffirmed Bahrain's commitment to deepening cooperation with Pakistan in defence and security domains.