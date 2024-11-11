Namaz-e-Janaza of the Shuhada, who embraced martyrdom in the suicide blast targeting innocent citizens and passengers at Quetta Railway Station, was offered in Quetta Garrison.
According to ISPR report today, the funeral was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Nishaan-e-Imtiaz-Military, Federal Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Governor and Chief Minister of Balochistan, provincial ministers and a large number of military and civilian officials.
Following the funeral, the Chief of Army Staff visited CMH Quetta and met with the injured of the tragic incident. On this occasion, General Syed Asim Munir said terrorism will never be tolerated and reaffirmed nation’s resolve and commitment towards eradicating this menace.
The Chief of Army Staff said this mission will be pursued with full national resolve and collective determination.
He said the fight against terrorism requires the steadfast support of nation, along with the efforts of the military and civil institutions, to secure a peaceful and prosperous future for the country.