﻿Coaster traveling from Karachi to Keenjhar overturned near Thatta, 20 young people injured

A tragic accident occurred near Thatta this morning when a coaster traveling from Karachi to Keenjhar overturned, resulting in injuries to 20 young passengers. The incident happened due to high speed at the bypass junction near the city.

In scenes of chaos and urgency, local residents immediately came forward to assist as rescue services were significantly delayed. The injured, including Azam Saleem Usama, Imdad Dilor, and Wazir Khan, were transported to Thatta Civil Hospital in Suzuki vehicles. This community effort ensured the injured received necessary medical attention despite the absence of official rescue ambulances.

Eyewitnesses reported that the coaster passengers encouraged the driver to increase speed, resulting in a loss of control and the vehicle overturning. The delay in emergency services left the injured on the road until locals intervened.

The incident highlights significant concerns regarding road safety and emergency response times in the area. The prompt action of local residents was crucial in managing the aftermath of the accident and potentially helped save lives.