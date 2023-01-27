Karachi: Met office informed on Friday that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while rain-thunderstorms (snowfall over the hills) is expected in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Today’s recorded lowest minimum Temperatures (°C): Kalam -16, Ziarat -12, Leh -11, Chitral -09, Astore, Kalat -08, Quetta, Mastung -07, Muslim Bagh, Malam Jabba -06, Mirkhani, Dir, Drosh and Pashin -05.