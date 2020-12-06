Cold and dry weather to prevail over most plain areas

KARACHI:Met office has forecast that on Sunday, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country, while cloudy weather condition with light rain (snowfall over hills) is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Monday, cloudy weather condition with rain (snowfall over hills) is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Fog is likely to prevail in central and southern districts of Punjab during morning hours.

Past 24 Hour Weather: Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However rain occurred in:

Rainfall (mm): Kalam 02 and Skardu 01.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Parachinar, Leh -06°C, Gupis, Skardu, Kalam -02°C, Astore, Bagrote and Ziarat -01°C.