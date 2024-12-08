Pakistan Meteorological Department informed today that the national weather forecast indicated a shift in conditions over the coming days, with rain, wind, and thunderstorms expected in several regions.
According to a PMD report, on Sunday, heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, are predicted to affect Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Pothohar region. Snowfall is also expected over the hills in these areas, while the rest of the country will experience cold and dry weather.
Looking ahead to Monday, the weather will generally remain cold and dry across most parts of the country. However, rain and thunderstorms, along with snowfall, are likely to persist in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and other hilly areas. Cold winds are expected to sweep across the plains, adding to the chill in the air.
Over the past 24 hours, the majority of the country experienced cold and dry conditions, with the hilly regions recording very low temperatures. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were in Leh, Skardu, and Kalat, where temperatures plummeted to -07°C. Other areas, including Gupis, Gilgit, Kalam, and Astore, also reported freezing temperatures, with readings as low as -04°C.
The weather department has urged the public to remain cautious, especially in the affected regions, as the combination of rain, wind, and snow could disrupt normal activities and lead to hazardous road conditions in the hills.