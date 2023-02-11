Cold, dry weather is expected in Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Meteorological Department, Regional Center, Quetta has forecast that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts with gust / windy conditions in central, northern, western and southwestern parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Weather prevailed during the last 24 hours; mainly cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded on Saturday, Barkhan 22.5, Dalbandin 22.5, Gwadar 28, Jiwani 26.5, Kalat 14, Khuzdar 23.5, Lasbela 30, Nokkundi 22, Panjgur 26, Pasni 29, Quetta 14.5, Samungli 12.5, Sibbi 29.5, Turbat 30, Ormara 28.5, Zhob 17.5, Uthal 30 and Usta Muhammad 25.