Cold, dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

December 26, 2019

Dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

Frost is also likely to be observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region during the period.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country while very cold in upper areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar two degree centigrade, Lahore six, Karachi ten, Muzaffarabad and Murree one, Quetta minus three and Gilgit minus four degree centigrade.

Source: Radio Pakistan

