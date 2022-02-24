Cold weather expected in most parts of Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Meteorological Department, Regional Center, Quetta on Thursday forecast that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast for next 48 hours: cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 48 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded on Thursday; Barkhan 21.5, Dalbandin 24, Gwadar 30, Jiwani 29, Kalat 13.5, Khuzdar 25.5, Lasbella 33, Nokkundi 26, Panjgur 23, Pasni 30, Quetta 16.5, Samungli 15, Sibbi 27, Turbat 33, Ormara 30.5, Zhob 18, Uthal 32.5 and Usta Muhammad 30.