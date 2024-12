News Ticker: Cold weather expected in Pakistan; rain, snowfall forecast in NAsGovt taking steps to promote IT sector: AhsanGovt efforts for economic revival showing positive outcomeCultural diplomacy vital for promoting global ties: DarPTI protests caused Rs192b daily losses to economy: govt reportPM vows to strengthen national HIV responseGovernor hails National Blind Cricket Team’s historic win in T20 World CupSindhi Topi, Ajrak, traditional symbols of region: NasirGovt should apply smart city concept in Sindh: ShakoorForeign goods seized in Lakpass operationsPPP celebrates its 57th Foundation Day in MirpurkhasPunjab CM to Embark on Historic Official Visit to ChinaInfo Minister expresses sorrow over death of Saleh Khan’s fatherDeath anniversary of Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan observedRelief for Farmers: Certified Wheat Seed Prices ReducedPakistan’s natural beauty, heritage showcased at Peace Garden MuseumPhotographs Showcasing Pakistan’s Beauty Unveiled at Peace Garden MuseumSMIU students’ Literary Society organizes Faiz MelaPunjab CM Visits CMH Rawalpindi to Enquire About Injured Security PersonnelDay of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare observedChairman PMYP emphasizes skill development for a self-reliant PakistanPetroleum Minister reaffirms commitment to facilitate investorsAzerbaijan, Pakistan to work on joint projects, trade: Aleem KhanFlags of Pakistan, Germany raised at Press Club ChowkFuture of banking will be driven by innovation, transparency: Governor SBPMobilink Bank named Best Microfinance BankWorld is moving towards artificial intelligence, tells governor15 designated banks directed to facilitate pilgrimsPakistan would remain committed to further strengthening of brotherly ties with Iran: MinisterAchakzai demands FIR against top officials over Nov 27 incidentNo firing by security personnel on PTI protestors: Info MinisterWesterly wave set to bring rain, snowfall, smog across Pakistan: NEOCPM calls for collective efforts to strengthen country’s economyNTDC successfully energizes second 250 MVA autotransformer in LahoreAll resources being utilized to address security challenges: IG AbbasMinister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ensuring secure, sustainable seas for global tradeAJK president, ex-PM vow to counter oppressive actions in occupied KashmirPakistan, Russia sign historic agreement on cooperationBanks will remain open to receive Hajj Applications on Saturday, SundayKashmiris sacrificing everything for freedom: Chaudhry AkmalPM directs to establish Anti-Riots Force to deal with riotersSindh governor visits PSX to mark its record-breaking performanceNADRA to install self-service machines in KarachiInterior Minister expresses desire to strengthen Pak-Bangladesh tiesTrader robbed in broad daylight in ShikarpurKMC markets’ rent hike rose from Rs80 million to Rs255 million: MayorPM directs to establish Anti-Riots Force to deal with riotersPublic Theater Festival continues at ACPBalochistan CM to Review Report on Unused Machinery Requiring Funds53rd National Day of UAE celebrated at KCCIChagai levies rescue abducted teenager, arrest suspectKATI marks second death anniversary of its founder SM Muneer BhaijanSindh Energy Dialogue Calls for Climate-Informed Energy Policy and Public EngagementMinister expresses desire to strengthen Pak-Bangladesh tiesKP Governor calls for enhancing bilateral ties with UKPakistan, Russia agree to boost parliamentary cooperationCM Sindh directs to accelerate pace of different development projects in provinceMaritime Security Workshop participants visit Naval HeadquartersSESSI Commissioner announces construction of full-fledged cancer hospitalGovt providing all resources for development, progress of GB: AhsanICCBS signs MoU with Aga Khan University HospitalAGTL partners with Punjab govt for green tractor schemePM expresses grief over devastating floods in MalaysiaPakistan, WB to address smog issue through mutual cooperation32 cases registered in connection with 24th Nov violent protest: RPO RawalpindiPM’s aide highlights need for replacement of pollen producing trees from IslamabadChairman Senate praises Saudi Grand Mufti’s contributions to Muslim worldPMD predicts cold, dry weather with fogPM congratulates nation on PSX 100 Index surpassing 0.1million points for first time in historyPakistan, Belarus sign several MOUs, agreementsPakistan, Russian leaders show solidarity with PalestiniansQatar ambassador, Sindh governor discuss investment.Protesters reached Islamabad in three days, but fled in three minutes: NasirGovt handled Islamabad situation amicably: DanyalGrand jirga was convened in the Pishin districtProtesters brought disgrace upon themselves: TessoriEight-team ACC Men’s U19 Asia CupFour hospitals set for transition to solar power, tells Karachi mayorLack of bold decision-making in bureaucracy hinders progress: WahabEOBI, Bank Alfalah sign new agreement on banking servicesHEC’s HEDP Project Launches Capacity Building Training for Quality Enhancement CellsPakistan, Russian leaders show solidarity with PalestiniansNo revolution has retreated as swiftly as yesterday’s: Azma BukhariCM Bugti seeks health and education ReformsPMD predicts cold, dry weather with fogPakistan Army Chief, China’s CMC Vice Chairman discuss regional securityPakistan Navy ship conducts Passage Exercise with Korean shipMaulana Zafar Ali Khan’s death anniversary observedFashion Odyssey Show at Iqra University heldNo firing opened on PTI protesters, says info ministerQatar ambassador, Sindh governor discuss investmentBalochistan CM highlights women empowerment initiativesEnforced disappearances remains a major crisis: JI leaderPakistan cannot afford any form of chaos or bloodshed: PMPakistan, Belarus vow to further boost bilateral economic, trade tiesAll Perpetrators Involved in Srinagar Highway Attack Will Be Brought to Justice: NaqviAhsan Iqbal Vows to Overhaul CurriculumGulshan Town, Shah Faisal Town Claim Wins in KMC Football TournamentOver 300 Cyclists Ran on Karachi Streets