Pakistan’s weather agency on Sunday predicted mainly cold and dry conditions for most parts of the country, with isolated rain, wind, and light snowfall over hilly regions expected in the north and southwest.
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) report, northern and southern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir are likely to experience rain and thunderstorms, with snowfall at higher elevations today.
For Monday, the PMD forecasts rain, wind, and thunderstorms with snowfall over hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, northern Balochistan, upper and central Punjab, and Islamabad. Shallow fog may develop in parts of Punjab and upper Sindh during the early morning and night hours.
In the past 24 hours, scattered rain and thunderstorms occurred in parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while other areas remained cold and partly cloudy.
Rainfall totals (in millimeters):
Balochistan: Ormara (13 mm), Khuzdar (3 mm), Quetta (1 mm)
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam (1 mm), Pattan (1 mm)
Lowest recorded temperatures (°C):
Leh: -9°C, Skardu, Gupis: -3°C, Hunza: -2°C
Cold and dry conditions are expected to persist in most other regions through the week.