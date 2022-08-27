Collective policy to be framed for relief, rehabilitation of flood affectees: Prime Minister

Islamabad, August 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said a collective policy will be framed in collaboration with the provinces for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affected people. He made the remarks during a visit to Sujawal district of Sindh province on Saturday where representatives of concerned departments briefed him about the devastation caused by the calamity. The Prime Minister said we will have to work relentlessly and collectively overcome the situation caused by floods.

Shehbaz Sharif commended the armed forces for working shoulder to shoulder with other agencies to provide relief to the affected people and shift them to safe places. The Prime Minister said the floods have large devastation on a large scale in different parts of the country. Alluding to the damage caused by floods in Swat, Kalam and Dir, he said there is also threat of floods in Charsadda and Nowshera. He said the floods have also damaged the structure of Munda Dam. Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

