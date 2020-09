Rawalpindi, September 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): Commander Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan witnessed training of troops near Lahore Garrison. Corps Commander commended the standard of operational preparedness of troops and emphasized on maintaining a high state of readiness.

